The EV subsidy pot is not yet empty. So make your move with a thick (but not too thick EV).

We all know it: At the end of my salary I still have a lot of month left. It also applies to the government. There is still a year left at the end of the subsidy. This is what is happening now with the subsidy pot for the EV.

Just to refresh your memory. The government has various methods to get us into the electric car. These measures are there to reduce CO2 emissions and improve the air quality that we breathe. This should then lead to healthier people. It shouldn’t get crazier!

EV subsidy pot

On the one hand, diesels and petrol cars are made extremely expensive. You now pay extra tax on that, both in terms of excise duty, motor vehicle tax and BPM. On the other hand, there are favorable conditions for switching to an EV. In many cases, business drivers benefit from this (they can afford a new car). For private individuals, there is the SEPP (Subsidy Electric Passenger Cars Private Individuals). That is a jar of which a third has already been used, while the year is only a quarter.

Of the 32.4 million that was put into the pot, 23.7 million is still in it. If the pot is empty, it will not be replenished until January 1, 2024. It reports that General Journal.

Requirements

There are two types of subsidy: on new electric cars and used electric cars. If the list price of an electric car is LOWER than 45,000 euros when it was new, you can get 2,000 euros back from the subsidy. If it concerns a new car, you can even receive a subsidy of 2,950 euros from Vadertje Staat. Of course, the limit is also 45 grand here. If you want to buy a Lucid Air of two tons, you have to cough up the entire amount yourself.

Although we are being very dramatic about the fact that the pot is emptying faster than time passes, it is actually not too bad. Last year the pot emptied much faster. This was partly because the subsidy amount was higher.

