For some of the Dutch, it is in vain to search for a public charging station.

The fact that you are switching to an electric car is a major ambition of the cabinet. The necessary millions are made available to make an EV more affordable and attractive. Having an electric car is one part of the story. The battery also needs to be charged. And the majority of Dutch households do not have their own driveway.

This category of households depend on public charging stations in the residential area. Often well organized in the big cities, less so in smaller municipalities, but the real challenges lie outside the Randstad. From research by the NOS and the regional broadcasters shows that, based on the National Charging Infrastructure Agenda (NAL), there are still many challenges ahead.

The cabinet will allocate an additional 90 million euros to further expand the network of charging stations in the Netherlands. Essential, because outside the Randstad it is sometimes in vain to search for a public charging station. In the current situation, there is at least one charging station available per 100 households in North and South Holland almost everywhere. How different is the picture in Limburg, for example. In this province there is currently one charging station available per 300 households or more. Quite a difference.

Throwing subsidies alone will not persuade households in the Netherlands to embrace EVs en masse. An excellent charging infrastructure is essential. And although the Netherlands is king of fast charging when it comes to infrastructure, there is still a lot to be gained at AC charging level. Especially outside the Randstad.

This article EV public charging not obvious for every Dutchman appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#public #charging #selfevident #Dutch #person