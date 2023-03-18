We admit it: we are just as guilty as all other test editors. We go on and on about that range, creating and perpetuating the myth that that’s all that matters. But that is of course not the whole story. We also need to talk about efficiency. Take the Nissan Ariya and the Toyota bZ4X.

According to the WLTP standard, they both reach about 515 kilometers. But the Nissan needs an 87-kWh battery for that, while the Toyota already succeeds with a battery pack of 71.4-kWh. That means two things. First of all, obviously: you pay relatively less per kilometer to charge the Toyota, and that is important with the high electricity prices of the moment.

A bigger battery is not always better

But secondly, if you’re taking a trip beyond the maximum range (which equates to about 250 miles on the highway for both), you’ll probably get there faster in the Toyota. Not so much because of their theoretical charging times on 150-kW fast chargers – they both claim to take half an hour to get to 80 percent on such a charger. But more because such a fast charger is not always available. With the more common 50-kW chargers you are simply away faster if you need less energy.

On a trip you always want to take a break after less than 400 kilometers. But ideally it takes about 20 minutes for a sandwich, a cup of coffee and a visit to the toilet. So if the car is plugged in for 20 minutes while you’re doing it, charging essentially takes no time at all. Every minute after that, you will notice that. And if you need less energy, you also need fewer minutes.