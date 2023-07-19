Huh, that seems strong to us. Yet the EV makes more noise than a normal car.

It’s the big advantage of an electric car: it’s so nice and quiet. Yes, of course, compared to a high-revving six-cylinder boxer or V8 it is not so nice, but in most cases the EV replaces cars with a three- or four-cylinder turbotor. So oh well, then it’s only better right?

Well, we thought so too. But as it turns out, the EV just makes more noise than a car with an explosive engine! Yes, we are amazed too. That is also the reason we dedicate this article to it.

In itself – if you hear the reason – it is actually not that very strange. We associate the sound of a car with engine noise. Nothing is as characteristic as the sound of an Audi RS6 accelerating at a (recently destroyed) ATM.

Engine noise less relevant

But engine noise is not very common (unless you live in Kanaleneiland). Most of the noise we hear from cars comes from the tyres. The German KBA (German Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt) measured the noise of cars and came to some interesting conclusions, besides the fact that EVs make more noise than cars with a real engine.

According to the KBA, Teslas are the loudest! The car that symbolizes a whisper-quiet revolution therefore makes – objectively speaking – the most noise. On average they emit 68.9 decibels. Lynk & Co’s are very quiet, they emit 65.1 decibels. It seems to be a small difference, but three decibels louder is already a doubling of the sound. Sports cars such as Ferrari and Porsche are simply at the top, by the way, which in some cases produce more than 70 decibels.

EV makes more noise from 30 km/h

From 30 km/h, many electric cars are noisier. Electric cars are equipped with heavy batteries. This requires larger and heavier tires that produce more noise.

Up to 30 km/h, Vs are nice and quiet, but the question is whether you really want that. Sound is especially useful in city traffic, you can hear them approaching. That’s why electric cars have these hum systems that make noise.

