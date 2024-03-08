More than half of EV drivers will soon switch back to petrol.

More than half of current electric drivers plan to switch back to a car running on dinosaur juice when the tax benefits disappear in 2025. We don't say that, that's what an annual driver survey among 4,800 EV drivers says.

The research is an initiative of the Electric Drivers Association, the Netherlands Enterprise Agency and the University of Groningen. The outcome is not surprising in itself, but has now been supported by a representative study.

Wallet driven

You wouldn't expect it, but EV drivers appear to be mainly driven by the financial benefits of driving an electric car. Even though the drivers are very satisfied with their plug socket, there are still serious doubts as to whether the next car will also be a fully electric one.

That is of course the case, if the exemption from motor vehicle tax expires after 2025 and the additional tax becomes the same for all “normal” cars, then 54 percent of private EV drivers and 39 percent of business drivers are considering going back to dinosaur juice. go driving.

Of those business drivers, 84 percent indicate that they opted for an electric car because of the additional tax. Saving the climate is nice, but it shouldn't cost too much, of course. Also says our own @nicolasrwho already has his Saab ready.

Electric driving is becoming too expensive

After 2025, today's climate knights will pay the full price for the motor vehicle tax on their electric car. Since those batteries weigh quite a bit, the Electric Drivers Association has calculated that the amount will be 60 percent higher than for a comparable fuel car.

Because the purchase prices for an electric car are currently higher than the fuel-powered variants, a similar story applies to the additional tax. This additional tax rate will also be equalized as of 2026.

Less new growth

In addition to current electric drivers who will switch back to a fuel car, it is also bad news for people who are considering making the switch the other way around. Member of Parliament for the Christian Union Pieter Grinwis calls in the The National Auto Show therefore also calls on the newly formed cabinet to take appropriate measures to turn the tide.

He proposes a gradual phasing out of the discount on motor vehicle tax. First from 100 to 75 percent discount and then to a half rate, at least until the late 2020s.

A weight discount for electric cars that ensures that an equivalent petrol car is not cheaper in tax has been presented to the participants of the study. The respondents indicate that only 29 percent will say goodbye to the EV.

We are convinced that Greet and Caroline will be impressed and, together with Miss Dilan and Messiah Pieter, will put this at the top of the agenda at the negotiating table. Or just hope for Timmerfrans? We keep our fingers crossed for them.

