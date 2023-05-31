People who charge at home without solar panels: switching is only possible today, after that it will of course be very expensive.

Electricity is very expensive nowadays. So expensive that you almost start thinking again about switching from an electric car to a petrol car. But before you do that, you can also switch to another energy supplier.

As far as the latter is concerned, we have news: do so today if you are out way too expensive and want stability. Nowadays, fixed energy contracts are available again left and right. The conditions, duration and rates differ per energy company. It may just be that there is a society where that is better for each other than the one you are with now. So check that out today!

Switching becomes more expensive

Why? Well, tomorrow it will suddenly be considerably more expensive to switch. At the moment you pay around 100 euros ‘switching fine’ to be able to switch to another supplier. But starting tomorrow, that amount will increase enormously.

It is unclear exactly what amount it will be. That mainly depends on the contract you have and the amount that the supplier misses out because you go to the competitor.

The problem is that energy companies buy the energy in advance. So the energy of today cost a god’s fortune at the time, because of all the misery caused by Russia. In the meantime no more Russian gas will come to the Netherlandsincidentatlly.

Not necessarily cheaper

The new rules only apply to permanent contracts and contracts concluded after tomorrow. All contracts that are still valid can be canceled today under the old conditions.

Incidentally, it is mainly security that you purchase. Energy prices have been falling for a while now, something you don’t benefit from with a permanent contract. Oh, and you may wonder what a permanent contract is worth.

It could be that all administration costs and the like increase extremely, so that you will still pay more. However you look at it: you will pay!

