Research based on 800,000 reviews on the internet shows that EV buyers are people who often write bad reviews.

Everyone should buy an electric car. But it turns out that customers of these cars are much more likely to be dissatisfied with their purchase than buyers of cars with a combustion engine. At least more specifically about the purchasing process and their contact with the dealer. EV buyers appear to give only 1 star on Google Reviews much more often than ICE buyers in 'Murica.

Now you may say, 'this makes sense because Tesla buyers don't even go to the dealer'. And it seems to be true that this is a factor when you look at the data. Brands that fully focus on 'direct to customer' sales (read: internet shopping) have completely sad reviews. A shocking 25 percent of these people's customers (who write a review) rate the experience 1 out of 5 stars. Wowsa.

It is striking, however, that EV buyers of traditional brands, who also sell ICEs, also more often report a negative experience when purchasing an EV than when purchasing an ICE. Matt Murray, CEO of Widewailthe party behind the research, says the following:

More surprising was that even EV buyers from traditional dealerships left substantially more negative reviews. Matt Murray has done research that will help him put his store on the map

On average, 7 percent of all reviews after a car purchase concern a 1-star rating. However, for EVs this is an average of 14 percent. For Tesla and RIVIAN it is even an average of 25 percent. A few caveats are an issue. Considering you from us as always fair and balanced reporting we can expect, we'll just mention it.

The most important caveat is that customers of manufacturers with traditional dealerships write reviews more often. Many positive reviews explicitly mention a human employee with whom there was good communication. Tesla and RIVIAN customers leave fewer reviews on average. But when they do, it is much more often to share a very negative experience.

Another thought (but this is just speculation from the researchers) is that ICE customers are more likely to interact with their dealership for benign issues. An oil change or something that doesn't cost you too much and gives you a good feeling again. EVs need these kinds of 'little things' less, but when things go wrong, it is usually seriously wrong. For example, customers potentially have 'pleasant' interactions with their dealer relatively less often and painful (expensive, long wait) experiences with dealers more often.

To the left or to the right, the conclusion seems to be that there is still something to be gained when it comes to the ownership experience in a broader sense as far as EVs are concerned. Whose deed.

