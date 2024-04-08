Home page World

The convicted doctor Christoph Turowski (l) and his lawyer in courtroom 500 of the Moabit criminal court. © Jörg Carstensen/dpa

A woman has suffered from severe depression for years. She sees no way out and asks a doctor for euthanasia. From the judge's point of view, this exceeded permissible limits.

Berlin – He helped a severely depressed woman die – and from the judge's point of view, he overstepped boundaries. In a controversial euthanasia case, the Berlin district court sentenced a doctor to three years in prison. It found the 74-year-old guilty of manslaughter as an indirect perpetrator. The doctor had “exceeded the limits of what was permissible,” said presiding judge Mark Sautter.

The court was convinced that the 37-year-old woman was unable to make a “completely rational decision” due to her depression due to her illness. Her decision was not based on the necessary “inner strength and durability”.

Suicide just a few weeks after contact

According to the verdict, the veterinary student contacted the doctor at the beginning of June 2021. Almost two weeks later, the doctor gave her the deadly tablets, which she vomited. On July 12, 2021, the doctor gave the 37-year-old an infusion with a deadly drug in a hotel room. According to the verdict, the woman started this herself – and died a short time later.

The judgment is not final. The doctor Christoph Turowski, who belongs to a euthanasia organization, was disappointed and announced legal action. “I think that the desire to commit suicide in the case of psychological suffering has not been sufficiently taken into account here.” He sees “discrimination against this group of people”. From his point of view, he acted correctly in the 37-year-old's case. He saw in her “great emotional distress and determination” to commit violent suicide if necessary. At no point did he doubt the woman’s “freedom of judgment and decision-making”. However, in such a case in the future he will “insure himself and put it on broad shoulders”.

In his plea, his defense lawyer criticized the lack of a legal regulation so far. From the perspective of the German Foundation for Patient Protection, legal clarification is also necessary. “It is important to take the actions of individual euthanasia assistants into account under criminal law. His actions require the highest level of expertise,” says board member Eugen Brysch.

The man used to work as a family doctor in Berlin for 30 years and said he gave up his practice in 2015. The 74-year-old was acquitted in an earlier euthanasia trial. The case involved a woman who suffered from chronic intestinal disease. The patient's wishes must be respected, it said in the ruling in March 2018, which the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) later confirmed.

There is no legal regulation on euthanasia

In Germany, every person has the right to freely decide about their death. The Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe made this clear in its 2020 ruling. Active euthanasia is prohibited. Regulations on assisted euthanasia have been fought for years. When justifying the verdict, Judge Sautter referred to the previous case law of the Federal Court of Justice, according to which euthanasia is permissible – but “under the condition of free responsibility”.

From the court's point of view, the Berlin doctor should have examined the case more critically. “After an hour and a half of conversation, he was confident enough to assess freedom of responsibility. We consider that to be highly problematic,” said Sautter. The doctor said in the trial that the woman refused a psychiatric report for financial reasons and because, in her opinion, it would have taken too long.

Communication oscillates back and forth

The court emphasized that it was not a question of discrimination against mentally ill people. In the first attempt on June 24, 2021, the court believes that it cannot be ruled out that the woman acted freely and responsibly. Therefore, the doctor was acquitted of the charge of attempted murder, which was also charged.

In the second case, things are different, the court said. After the failed attempt, the woman was taken to a psychiatric clinic. After that, she constantly fluctuated back and forth between wanting to die and seeing a deeper meaning in continuing to live. This emerges from the communication between the accused doctor and the 37-year-old, some of which was read out to the court.

On the morning of her death she renewed her desire to commit suicide – “28 minutes later a change of mind”. “This clearly shows how emotionally unstable she was,” said the judge. Fearing another failure, she asked the doctor to re-dose in an emergency. The defendant assured her of this. The court is convinced that he had a direct influence on the woman's decision – regardless of whether he actually actively intervened.

The court credited the doctor with the fact that he had acted out of altruistic motivation and had fully confessed to what had happened. The public prosecutor's office had demanded a prison sentence of three years and nine months, and the defense had demanded acquittal.

Prison sentence also for doctors in North Rhine-Westphalia

At the beginning of February, a doctor was sentenced to three years in prison in a similar case. The Essen regional court found the doctor guilty of manslaughter. The 81-year-old gave a mentally ill man from Dorsten a fatal infusion in August 2020. The 42-year-old then opened the valve himself. According to the verdict, however, due to a serious mental illness, the patient was unable to understand the implications of his actions and to make freely responsible decisions.

According to the German Society for Human Dying (DGHS), there were a total of 419 cases in 2023 in which members of the society were accompanied during suicide. That was significantly more than in 2022 (229). According to the DGHS, 34 applications from people with psychiatric histories were rejected. Only a few people who helped were convinced that it was a freely responsible decision. dpa