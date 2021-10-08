One million and 200 thousand signatures. The referendum on legal euthanasia enters its hottest phase. The subscriptions – of which nearly 400 thousand collected online, about a third of the total – were filed today in the Supreme Court by the promoters, first of all the exponents of the Luca Coscioni association. Present today at the “Palazzaccio”, in addition to Marco Cappato and Filomena Gallo, leaders of the association, also Mina Welby, Piergiorgio’s widow, and Valeria Imbrogno, Dj Fabo’s partner, both protagonists of long battles for assisted suicide. What led to the deposit of the signatures today at the central office for the referendums of the Supreme Court was the first campaign in the world to benefit from the digital signature, which, according to Cappato, “represents an innovation in the service of participation and democracy. I don’t think there is anything to be afraid of. “

The referendum question proposes the partial repeal of article 579 of the criminal code which punishes the murder of the consenting party. The signatures collected will now have to be screened by the central office for referendums of the Cassation which must verify their validity. If there is the approval of the Court, the floor will pass to the Council, which is instead responsible for examining the admissibility of the question. If there is also the go-ahead from the constitutional judges, citizens will be called to the polls for the vote on a Sunday between April 15 and June 15 next year, as required by the referendum law.

«None of the citizens wants to die, even those in serious conditions – said Mina Welby – but I believe that when the suffering is so great and terrible everyone has the right to say enough. Euthanasia is not always necessary and I want to say this to the Vatican: my husband was not given a funeral despite his death was not euthanasia, but simply an interruption of his artificial ventilation, which for him became unbearable “.