Gone are the days when euthanasia was an extravagance of ultra-progressive countries with cold climates: the legalization of the practice has advanced rapidly and has now reached South America.

At the beginning of the month, Ecuador decriminalized the procedure. Another seven countries already allowed euthanasia: Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Canada, New Zealand, Spain, Portugal and Colombia. Twenty American states also authorize the practice.

Euthanasia and assisted suicide are practically synonymous: in both cases, the doctor (or the patient himself) applies a substance that causes death. The two are different from orthothanasia, which is the suspension of treatment for patients with irreversible diseases.

Orthothanasia, legal in most countries, ends in natural death. Euthanasia involves a deliberate act to take a life.

In Ecuador, the Supreme Court imposed legalization

In some countries, the permission of euthanasia was the result of a decision taken by the Legislature. In others, the imposition came from the Supreme Court.

This was the case in Ecuador: earlier this month, the country's Constitutional Court granted the request of a 42-year-old woman with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) and declared that the government must help her end her own life.

The court went beyond the specific case, and also ordered the Ministry of Health to establish rules to regulate the application of euthanasia. The court also ordered the Public Defender's Office to prepare a bill regulating the practice and for the National Assembly (Congress) to approve the text within 12 months.

The decision had seven votes in favor and two against.

“Each human being can make free and informed decisions regarding their personal development, which, in this judge's assessment, includes the option of putting an end to the intense suffering caused by a serious and irreversible bodily injury or a serious incurable illness” , says the trial summaryreleased by the court.

The court's position contradicts the opinion of the population of Ecuador. In a survey carried out by World Values ​​Survey in 2018, Ecuadorians were asked whether they believed euthanasia was justifiable. They could choose any number between 1 (never justifiable) and 10 (always justifiable). The average value was 3.36, which indicates a rejection of the idea. By far the most common option was “never justifiable”, with 42.3% of responses.

Global movement for euthanasia

The case of Ecuador and Colombia may generate surprises. Why have these Catholic-majority nations joined the Netherlands and Belgium on the list of countries that allow euthanasia?

One explanation is the spread of progressive values ​​in an increasingly connected world.

The people of Ecuador may be against euthanasia, but the members of the Supreme Court are not typical Ecuadorians. Of the seven judges who voted in favor of legalization, five have postgraduate, master's or doctorate degrees outside Ecuador — in Spain, the United States and Germany. The elite of the Ecuadorian Judiciary were educated outside the country.

The case of Ecuador is similar to that of Colombia.

In 2022, by a score of six to three, the Colombian Supreme Court also forced the State to offer euthanasia (although a decision taken in 2015 paved the way).

In Colombia, action in favor of euthanasia was filed by an NGO called DescLAB. The group's founder, Lucas Correa Montoya, was a researcher at the American University in Washington and a consultant at the Inter-American Development Bank.

DescLAB does not act alone. The entity is part of a global organization committed to defending euthanasia: the World Federation of Societies for the Right to Deathwith representatives in 30 countries.

The federation described its goals in compassionate language: “Regardless of their nationalities, professions, religious beliefs, and ethical and political views, everyone who fully appreciates the consequences of realizing their wish to die, and who takes into account the reasonable interests of others , must have access to a peaceful death at a time of their choosing.”

Euthanasia for non-terminal patients

The rules in Colombia and Ecuador are restrictive: only patients with serious and irreversible illnesses can request euthanasia. However, if they follow the example of pioneering nations in this regard, these countries tend to expand the cases in which the practice is permitted.

In Canada, there is evidence that the government is promoting assisted suicide as a way to reduce costs in the healthcare system, which is highly nationalized. The Canadian government has also authorized (although not yet put into effect) euthanasia for people with mental disorders. In other countries, it is common that, when the patient is unable to make the decision, a relative can do it for them. In Belgium, it is possible to euthanize children.

This is one of the logical consequences of defending euthanasia: if the argument is that individuals should have the power to end their own lives, there is no reason to allow euthanasia only for terminally ill patients. Once the initial barrier is overcome, it becomes more difficult to prevent the next step.

STF judged the topic in 2019

In Portugal, the proposal that legalizes euthanasia was approved by Congress last year, after a long and fierce debate. Neighboring Spain adopted a similar measure in 2021.

If it can happen in Ecuador and Portugal, why not here?

For now, the topic still occupies a small space in the public debate in Brazil. Brazilian law does not mention euthanasia. A doctor who causes the death (even if consented) of a patient can be charged with homicide.

In 2019, minister Edson Fachin denied a Writ of Injunction which requested authorization for a patient to be euthanized. For the minister, the petition did not demonstrate “the existence of a technical gap regarding the legislator’s failure to comply with any constitutional duty regarding the right to a dignified death”. In other words: for him, the law in force did not remain silent on the topic; he just chose not to allow euthanasia. The other ministers followed Fachin's vote.

The current president of the STF, Luís Roberto Barroso, has already said he is in favor of legalizing euthanasia.

In 2006, before arriving at the court, he stated that the Constitution does not prevent the practice, as long as Congress passes a law dealing with the issue. The statement was given in a interview with Folha de S. Paulo. “Does the Brazilian Constitution allow euthanasia and assisted suicide?”, asked the newspaper. Barroso replied: “But this is a matter on which the ordinary legislator should rule. I don’t believe there is a constitutional impediment.”

The dangers of utilitarian ethics

Master of Philosophy and writer, Francisco Razzo recalls that the Christian tradition has always been opposed to euthanasia, but adds that natural law — accessible even to those who do not share the Christian faith — also supports the notion that human life has intrinsic value.

According to Razzo, this tradition has been replaced by individualistic and consequentialist reasoning: in this perspective, the morality of each act is measured by its consequences. From there to allowing euthanasia, it's a straight line. “It is the realization of a historical process of formation of a liberal secularism that conceives morality based on a principle of utility”, he states, who is also a columnist for People's Gazette.

Razzo explains that this principle seeks to minimize suffering and maximize well-being. Nothing else is relevant. “There is no theological idea or categorical principle that gives universality or unconditionality to human dignity. It is an individualistic, materialist, secularist conception”, says Razzo.

By legalizing euthanasia, the State asserts that some lives are not as valuable as others. Whatever the criteria for allowing assisted suicide, it lowers the dignity of a group of people. If a healthy adult cannot request euthanasia, but people with certain conditions can, the message is that healthy adults have more value in the eyes of the state.

Doctors turned into executioners

Doctor of Medicine from the University of São Paulo, Hélio Angotti Neto does not see the advancement of euthanasia as the result of a spontaneous cultural change.

“The movement that tries to push medicine towards utilitarianism in contemporary times is already relatively old, prior to the Second World War, and marked by eugenics and the forced sterilization of thousands of women. It still manifests itself today through the abortion movement and the blatant defense of assisted suicide and euthanasia”, says Angotti Neto.

He also sees a risk of degradation of medical professionals: “The doctor also becomes an executor, no longer seeing the human being as a unique, worthy and special being to judge the quality of other people's lives as if human life were a product to be be maintained or discarded according to some criterion of convenience”, he criticizes.

As the judgment of the Supreme Court of Ecuador demonstrates, legal euthanasia is based on the view that life is only dignified if it meets certain requirements — “the existence of minimum factors that allow” a “decorous” existence, in the words used by Ecuadorian judges. With the legalization of euthanasia, the State assumes the role of deciding what these minimum factors are.