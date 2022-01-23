Euthanasia The beloved forest monk wrote his last message: talk about euthanasia

The People’s House is now emphatically asking whether it is right that a cat has a better chance of having assisted death than a human.

In Sweden has been much talked about this week as an economist, forester and lecturer Björn Natthiko from Lindeblad and sorrow for his death. Lindeblad committed suicide last Monday. He suffered from a degenerative disease of the nervous system for which there is no cure.

In her latest public photo on Instagram, Lindeblad is sitting in a wheelchair with golden leather pants on her feet with a smile on her face. There is a farewell text next to the picture. The message begins, “If you’re reading this, my time is up.”

Lindeblad was a hugely popular figure in Sweden. He was a former economist who got tired of his life, moved to Thailand, studied to be a Buddhist monk, lived in a forest monastery, then began touring the world doing meditation exercises and eventually ended up back in Sweden.

He was best known for his special lectures. I saw the HS supplier Jaakko Lyytinen described them a couple of weeks ago in his column:

Björn began giving speeches. The concept was special: Björn sat on the stage next to him with a small Buddha statue and an alarm clock. He spoke for two hours without a plan. The Swedes loved it.

Lindeblad’s autobiography I may be wrong and have other insights into life was Sweden’s best-selling non-fiction book in 2020. The book has also recently been translated into Finnish.

The former the death of the monk has sparked a debate in Sweden about euthanasia. Lindeblad called for it in his farewell letter: “If you think, like me, that everyone should receive help from society for a dignified and safe death under certain circumstances, make your voice heard.”

The Swedish media now talk about Lex Natthiko, or allowing euthanasia.

Dagens Nyheter’s editorial states that Lindeblad died in the way he chose and others must have the opportunity to do the same: It is high time that the issues of euthanasia were clarified and that the parties brought concrete solutions to the table. ”

In Hallandsposten’s editorial, the journalist describes how his sick grandmother starved to death and suffered for days because palliative care could not relieve the pain enough. Afterwards, the reporter says he understood that convalescent care meant that “grandma received worse treatment than a suffering dog”.

Euthanasia the most prominent advocate in Sweden is a retired doctor and professor emeritus at the Carolina Institute Staffan Bergström. Bergström had given Lindeblad advice on suicide.

In her column at Gothenburg-Posten, Bergström writes that at present in Sweden, Lindeblad’s “cat also had a better chance of receiving assisted death” than the cat owner or anyone else.

“A veterinarian who does NOT help a seriously and fatally ill animal die is guilty of a crime, while a veterinarian who helps a seriously and fatally sick person can be charged with or assisting in the death penalty and end up in prison,” says Bergström.

He has experience of this himself. Bergström was close to prosecution after helping another als patient die. He avoided charges but may lose his medical rights.

Medical deaths in Europe are currently allowed in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. Assisted suicide is also allowed in countries where the patient himself causes his death with the help of a doctor.

In Switzerland, euthanasia is not legal, but assisted suicide is and can also be assisted by volunteers. Assisted suicide is also allowed in Germany.

In Sweden, many are now asking why euthanasia or assisted suicide could not be accepted in the people’s home. Shouldn’t anyone other than the wealthy who can travel abroad be entitled to it?

According to some measurements, the majority of Swedes are already in favor of assisted death. Support has also increased in the Swedish Parliament. At Christmas, the Left Party decided to accept an investigation into the euthanasia issue.

The medical profession in Sweden is still divided. This is also the case in Finland. In a survey by the Medical Association in 2020, euthanasia nearly divided the medical community.

Unlike in Sweden, there is no political movement in Finland regarding euthanasia or assisted suicide. The citizens’ initiative in favor of euthanasia collected more than 63,000 signatures, but in 2018 it was rejected by a vote of 128-60. The subject of its comic has not just come up.