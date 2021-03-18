The Congress of Deputies has approved in Plenary Session the Euthanasia Law definitively with the votes of all parties except the PP, VOX, Foro Asturias and UPN. The law will enter into force in the BOE in a maximum period of three months.

The law has returned to Congress after passing through the Senate and is finally approved. Euthanasia may be requested patients who have a “serious, chronic and incapacitating condition or serious and incurable disease, causing intolerable suffering”.

According to the text, if the patient is conscious, this You must request the process twice separately within 15 days ensuring “that it is not the result of any external pressure.” With the first request, a doctor will talk to the patient on the possibilities of therapy of his diagnosis and on possible palliative care.

After the second request, there will be a second meeting in which a doctor from another team must authorize the process and in which the regional evaluation commission will have to select two experts to analyze the case. Both must agree and, if not, the full committee will do so.

A new debate in Congress

Maria Luisa Carcedo, former Minister of Health of the PSOE and rapporteur of the law, has highlighted that with the approval of the law “the sanction of aid to die disappears from the Penal Code” and He recalled the testimonies of patients and relatives who have claimed this law. Carcedo points out that this law “gives a new dimension to the law of patient autonomy “ and has accused the PP of claiming palliative care at the same time that “they cut 12,000 million in the National Health System.”

José Echániz from Popular Party has indicated that Spain goes against the rest of the countries and “that there is no objective social demand” to the law. The popular deputy has accused the Government that the law is “Unconstitutional that will be approved without guarantees” and that has the rejection of the Bioethics Commission. The approval of the law wants to force a “Attack on respect for human dignity, life and health care.”

In representation of VOX, Lourdes Méndez has said that the law is the triumph of “the culture of disposal and death” and has considered it a “mockery” to speak of rights and freedoms. With the law, “the weakest and most vulnerable people will be left unprotected” and “life will be in the hands of the public powers”. According to Méndez, the government has ignored different positions such as that of the General Council of Physicians.

Rosa María Medel, from United we can, has talked about “Law persecuted by the extreme right”, which aims to “impose on others how they should die.” For Medel, the law is a “guarantee” and raises “A consensus in society.” He also remembered Ramón Sampedro, María José Carrasco and her husband and Dr. Carlos Montes, recognized figures in the struggle for the approval of this law.

Sara Giménez, from Citizens, has considered that it is a “Historic milestone that reinforces the commitment to freedoms” and that opposing the “right to decide” between euthanasia and palliative care is “incorrect”. He has accused the PP of showing “opposition in advance in rights” as it already did with the Law of Divorce, the Law of Abortion or the Law of Homosexual Marriage.