Members of the Irish parliament suggested this Wednesday (20) that the government authorize euthanasia for people with incurable and degenerative diseases or who were given less than six months to live due to a medical diagnosis.

The country, considered one of the most Catholic in Europe, is the latest to join a growing wave of support for the legalization of assisted death across the region, alongside France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain and Portugal.

A similar debate is also taking place in the United Kingdom, where an inquiry this year concluded that certain jurisdictions such as Scotland, the Isle of Man and Jersey could legalize taking one's own life.

However, the discussion may be held in Ireland amid the resignation of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, also this Wednesday, and impasses within the inter-party committee created to address the issue.

According to the newspaper Political, the collegiate spent the last year listening to defenders and opponents on the issue, but was unable to reach a consensual project. The committee's chairman, independent MP Michael Healy-Rae, did not support the findings and will release a minority report with other dissenting members of the lower house.

Left-wing MP Gino Kelly, who first proposed a “Dying with Dignity” bill in 2020, told the newspaper ahead of the committee's recommendation that assisted dying is a “fundamental right for people with terminal illnesses.”

“I believe that people, in certain circumstances, have a legal right to say how they die,” he said in January.

The Catholic Church spoke out about the case, through an official statement addressed to the committee. “Our Christian faith, which is shared by a significant proportion of the Irish people, teaches us that life is a gift we hold in trust, each has its impact on others and there is no life without meaning or value”, he says the note.

The Church also said that it opposes the “deliberate termination of human life, both for reasons of faith and for reasons related to the defense of the common good”.