“Dear Italian State, I have been reduced to this for 18 years. Every day my condition becomes more and more unsustainable. Help me die“. It is the desperate request of Fabio Ridolfi46 year old from Fermignano, in the province of Pesaro and Urbino, immobilized in bed 24 hours a day for one tetraparesis from rupture of the basilar artery. An irreversible condition – explains the Luca Coscioni Association by spreading the video appeal of the man, the third person to have requested assisted suicide in Italy – that prevents movement of any part of his bodywith the exception of the eyes through which it communicates through an eye pointer.

Fabio, in contact with Mina Welby thanks to his brother Andrea since the time of Piergiorgio, asked the Coscioni association – reconstructs the institution in a note – for information on the living will and on the possibilities of legally viable end-of-life choices in Italy, in order to end one’s life without suffering. He also contacted Marco Cappato directly for information on the possibility of reach Switzerland. Followed by the association’s lawyers, coordinated by Filomena Gallo, he then forwarded a request to Asur Marche to have access to assisted suicide, as required by the Constitutional Court sentence no. 242/19 on the Cappato Dj Fabo case. Asur Marche, also following the jurisprudence created starting from the cases of Mario and Antonio (the other two from the Marches who forwarded the same request), activated the checks required by the ruling of the Council and subjected Fabio to all medical examinations. of the case. But since March 15, when the medical report was sent to the Ethics Committee, no opinion has yet been received, neither on his condition nor on how to proceed with medically assisted suicide.

“Fabio asks to to end his suffering painlessly, with the fastest and most respectful ways of his dignity. It is his right, on the basis of the sentence of the Constitutional Court in the ‘Cappato / Antoniani case’ – declared Gallo and Cappato, national secretary and treasurer of the Coscioni Association – Once again, as already happened with Mario and Antonio, the delay of Asur in responding to his request, in violation of legal obligations, involves suffering which for Fabio has been unbearable for years “.