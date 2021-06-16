At the end of life, a decision arrives from the Marche that can contribute to changing the rules and teaching. The Civil Court of Ancona has established that the health company must verify the conditions of a patient for access to assisted suicide, in ‘implementation’ of the “Cappato sentence” of the Constitutional Court.

The condition of the patient

The decision of the Court, the Luca Coscioni Association informs, comes after the complaint proposed by a 43 year old quadriplegic from Marche immobilized for ten years for a stradal accidentee in irreversible conditions. Previously the 43-year-old – assisted by the lawyers of the college of lawyers for freedom – had been denied by the health authority (also for the verification of the conditions) and by the judge, the request for assisted suicide.

A one year long case

The case presents itself to the eve of the presentation in Rome of the legal euthanasia referendum. But let’s go in order. The man’s first request to the healthcare company dates back to August 2020. After the refusal of the healthcare company to assisted suicide, there was a request to the court that last March 26 had substantially legitimized the position of the public facility.

While acknowledging the patient “the requisites provided by the Constitutional Court in the judgment 242/19 on the ‘Cappato / Dj Fabo case'”, he considered the “non-existence of reasons to believe that, identifying the hypotheses in which suicide aid can now lawful, the Court also founded the right of the patient, where such hypotheses occur, to obtain the collaboration of health professionals in implementing his decision to put an end to his own existence… “.

The checks of the ASL

A complaint followed. The college of the civil court of Ancona now “Orders the Marche Region Health Authority to ensure, after obtaining the relevant opinion from the territorially competent Ethics Committee, to ascertain: whether the complainant is a person kept alive by life-sustaining treatments and suffering from an irreversible disease, a source of physical or psychological suffering that he deems intolerable “; “Whether he is fully capable of making free and informed decisions; “Whether the methods, method and drug (Thiopentone sodium in the quantity of 20 grams) chosen are suitable for guaranteeing the fastest, painless and dignified death possible (compared to the alternative of refusing treatment with continuous deep sedation, and to any another practical solution, including the administration of a different drug) “. It would be the first time in Italy.