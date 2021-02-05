For the time being, the drug sodium pentobarbital must not be acquired for suicide. The Federal Constitutional Court ruled on Friday.

KARLSRUHE taz | The Federal Constitutional Court has brought an action against a suicidal couple for access to a suicide drug rejected as inadmissible. The couple should look for a doctor or someone else willing to help. Assistance with suicide is no longer a criminal offense, according to the judges.

The couple has been married since 1968 and has three children and several grandchildren. The woman is now 76 years old, the man 83. Since 2013 they have been determined to part with life together. Their life should end at a point in time when they are still able to act and are still doing so well that they can speak of an all-round successful life. They don’t see any point in witnessing their own decline.

The couple therefore tried to get approval to purchase the drug sodium pentobarbital, a painless suicide drug commonly used in Switzerland. But the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) refused. The Narcotics Act only permits the acquisition of such drugs for therapeutic purposes, not for suicide.

The couple sued against the rejection by the courts, up to the Federal Administrative Court. But the Leipzig court also refused in 2019. Entitlement to sodium pentobarbital exists only in an extreme emergency, in the severely and terminally ill.

The couple filed a constitutional complaint against this, which has now been decided by a chamber of the Federal Constitutional Court with three judges. But here too the retirees who wanted to die were unsuccessful. The complaint has since become “inadmissible”.

The court takes legislators into consideration

The Karlsruhe judges referred to their own judgment from February 2020. At that time it was about the criminal law prohibition of “commercial promotion of suicide” (Section 217 of the Criminal Code). In a spectacular decision, the court declared this paragraph to be unconstitutional and null and void because it violated the “right to self-determined death”. This also includes the right to be helped by others.

In this new legal situation, the old people can be “expected” to “resume” their efforts towards a self-determined death, decided the Karlsruhe Chamber. They could help themselves “by actively searching for people willing to help suicide” or “in another suitable way” and would not need the Federal Constitutional Court.

You should also look beyond your state of Hesse. There is certainly a “group of medically knowledgeable people” who are ready to provide appropriate prescriptions and other supportive actions. According to the February ruling, these people are also legally authorized to do so.

The couple could use this opportunity to test “whether there are now sufficient practical and reasonable opportunities to realize a suicide wish”. According to the judges, this would also be of interest to the Constitutional Court if it finally has to decide on this or another case.

Finally, the judges also want to take into account the legislature, which now has the opportunity to develop a comprehensive protection concept for assisted suicide. Coincidentally, the Greens and an intergroup had published the first draft laws in the past few days.