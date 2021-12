The police found a well-known means of euthanasia in the home of suspect Yvon K. (62) of the murder of her boyfriend Chris Grinwis in Halsteren. It concerns the same substance, pentobarbital, which was found in the body of the former supermarket owner (65) and from which he presumably died.

#Euthanasia #drug #body #murdered #Brabant #home #suspicious #girlfriend