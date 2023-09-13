Eutelsat is one of the world’s leading satellite companies, with a fleet of 34 geostationary satellites providing communications services globally; the company was born in 1976 as an intergovernmental organization (IGO) formed by 17 European countries, with the aim of developing and managing a satellite telecommunications infrastructure for Europe. The first satellite launched by Eutelsat was the ECS-1 in 1983, followed by other satellites of the ECS and Hot Bird series, while then in 2001, it transformed into a joint-stock company (SA) based in Paris, opening up to the private market and expanding its service offerings and geographic coverage1.

Today Eutelsat is the third largest satellite operator in the world in terms of revenues.

Eutelsat, as previously mentioned, offers a wide range of satellite communication services, and among these we find:

video : The company broadcasts more than 7,000 television and radio channels to more than 274 million homes in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas. Furthermore, it also offers solutions for the distribution of video content in high definition (HD), ultra high definition (UHD) and video on demand (VOD);

: provides connectivity solutions for companies in various sectors, such as retail, energy, finance, education and healthcare, then also offers backhaul and trunking services for cellular and fixed networks; maritime : offers broadband connectivity services for cruise ships, ferries, fishing vessels and offshore platforms, and to do so uses VSAT technology (Very Small Aperture Terminal) to ensure stable and high-speed coverage at sea;

: offers in-flight connectivity services for passengers and crews of commercial and private aircraft, and in this case (High Throughput Satellite) to provide a broadband connection in the cabin and cockpit; government: Offers secure and reliable communications services for the mission-critical needs of governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Eutelsat uses the X-band and Ka-band technology to provide tailored solutions for military, humanitarian and emergency operations.

Eutelsat uses a network of teleports, ground stations and control centers located in different countries around the world, which guarantee the monitoring and control of satellites and services. Eutelsat also collaborates with various industrial, commercial and institutional partners for the development, launch and use of satellites.

Eutelsat is an innovative and dynamic company, which constantly invests in the research and development of new satellite technologies and solutions. Among Eutelsat’s most recent and ambitious projects are:

EUTELSAT QUANTUM: the first commercial satellite in the world that is completely flexible and customizable, which will allow users to modify the characteristics of the satellite in real time according to their needs. The satellite is scheduled for launch in 2021.

KONNECT: a new generation of HTS satellites that will provide broadband connectivity services in Europe and Africa, with a total capacity of 75 Gbps3. The first satellite in the series, KONNECT, was launched in 2020, while the second, KONNECT VHTS, is scheduled for 2022.

ELO: a constellation of low-orbiting (LEO) satellites that will provide Internet of Things (IoT) services globally, with a capacity of 25 million connected objects. The first satellite in the series, ELO Alpha, was launched in 2019, with subsequent ones planned for 2021 and 2022.

Eutelsat is a leading company in the satellite communications sector, with a strategic vision and a clear mission: to connect the world with innovative, efficient and sustainable solutions. Eutelsat is also a responsible and committed company, which promotes the values ​​of integrity, diversity, safety and respect for the environment.

Eutelsat’s plans for the future and the latest updates

Given its expansionist nature – but in a positive sense –, Eutelsat has invested in the French venture capital firm’s space technology fund Karista to strengthen ties with startups across Europe, at least according to what the satellite operator declared on September 5th.

The fund, launched two years ago, has so far made early-stage investments ranging from one million to five million euros ($1.1 million to $5.4 million) in seven space-focused startups, including :

Miratlas which developed instruments that characterize the Earth’s atmosphere for optical communications;

which developed instruments that characterize the Earth’s atmosphere for optical communications; Leanspace a cloud-based ground segment service provider;

a cloud-based ground segment service provider; Cysec provider of secure IT solutions;

provider of secure IT solutions; Heex Technologies developer of the data management platform;

developer of the data management platform; Bfore.Ai cybersecurity software specialist;

cybersecurity software specialist; Look Up Space radar-based orbital surveillance enterprise;

radar-based orbital surveillance enterprise; ConstellRa satellite thermal data startup that raised €17 million in July in a seed round led by Karista.

To date, around 30% of the €45 million funding fund has been deployed, with the company having a deadline of 2028 to invest the remainder. Eutelsat also did not reveal how much it has invested in the fund, but said That collaboration with VC firm would help drive greater innovation at the 46-year-old geostationary fleet operator.

The announcement comes as Eutelsat shareholders prepare to vote on September 28th a merger with OneWeba British broadband startup with 634 satellites in low Earth orbit, with Dubuisson saying that 21 investors are now participating in its space fund, including other companies such as CMA CGM, a French shipping and logistics company, and institutions financial companies BPIFrance and Covea.

French space agency CNES is the fund’s lead investor and has an agreement with Karista covering due diligence and technical assistance, purchase of startup products or services, and access to key CNES suppliers and although Eutelsat previously invested in a global space technology fund managed by UK-based Seraphim Space, Dubuisson said Karista is focused exclusively on Europe.

“We believe Europe is the perfect playground for investments in space technology”

he said via email, adding that there are many investment opportunities in Europe at more reasonable prices than in the United States.

Karista and other venture capital firms hope that adding more space investment capacity in Europe will help the region close the gap with the United States, where tech investors a decade ago helped usher in a wave of entrepreneurial startups in the space .

Thomas Baden, managing partner at Swiss private equity firm Neventa Capital, said in June that there was more funding for space technology in Europe in the first half of the year than in all of 2022.

