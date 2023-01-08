After suffering a mechanical failure, a truck from Route 13 was left in the middle of the tracks, apparently when trying to beat the pass of the railway, in Escobedo.

Although the engineer reached brake, users experienced moments of fear due to the danger to which they were exposed.

Nohemí Ruiz, a passenger, recorded the events that occurred on Friday night on Camino a las Pedreras, between the Northwest Bypass and the Peripheral.

“I was coming from Route 13 (unit) and the truck stopped on the tracks,” he explained, “as I could, I got out of the truck, but many people were left there, including children.

“Thank God he train He managed to stop… many shouted to let the children out first and both I and many people only thought of us.

“I’ve never felt so bad in every way, and you don’t know how grateful I am that more than just the scare didn’t happen.”

Although the Mobility Institute was consulted about the fact, there was no response.

On December 27, a unit on Route 13 fell into a gutter, apparently due to a mechanical failure, in Escobedo.

In that mishap, 17 passengers were injured and on Tuesday one of them died in a hospital.

After that crash, the

State government carried out an inspection at the Ruta facilities and withdrew at least six units from circulation.

It also emerged a few days ago that the driver of a truck on that Route advanced through a gap to get around the traffic, but the unit broke down.