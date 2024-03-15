EIt was an “approved long-term exit over the Christmas holidays” from which the then 31-year-old prisoner at the Euskirchen correctional facility did not return. He had been in open prison for a year; according to the prison director, the long-term releases were intended to help him reintegrate. According to media reports, the man who was sentenced to several years in prison for drug offenses could have been released a year later if the social prognosis had been positive.

But he did not return to prison as he should have on December 26, 2023. Since then he has been on the run and the police are looking for him. The “Bild” newspaper was the first to report on the case in January 2024, calling the thirty-one-year-old a “luxury con” who went shopping in luxury boutiques in Düsseldorf when he was out and drove around in a Rolls-Royce. He wanted to go to Dubai, but so far he has only made it to Istanbul. The newspaper also wrote that the prisoner, who was part of the rocker milieu, continued to do drug dealing in prison and when he was released – it illustrated the texts with photos of the man in the car in question or with a supposedly expensive watch on his wrist.

Not a hidden process

The legally convicted person did not want to accept that. Despite the fact that he has not served his sentence and is still evading the authorities by fleeing, he hired a lawyer to take legal action against the reporting. The lawyer did this at the Press Chamber at the Frankfurt Regional Court – the applicant can freely choose the location for press matters.

There, the fugitive demanded an injunction requiring the “Bild” newspaper to refrain from publishing photos of him and statements that he had dealt drugs in prison and when he was released. After the regional court, the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court has now rejected this application in the second instance.







In order to be able to properly file a lawsuit, the Senate responsible for press law decided in response to the man's complaint that an address can be summoned. Providing such an address not only documents the “seriousness of the request,” but also the willingness to “face any adverse consequences associated with pursuing the process.” In any case, it is not possible to conduct a trial in secret.

According to the Higher Regional Court, the man actually named the correctional facility as his address in his application – even though he is on the run from the authorities. The judges recognized that in certain situations there is a legitimate interest in keeping an address secret if there is a real risk of arrest. But such a requirement does not exist here: the man has been legally convicted, and the interest in obtaining knowledge of an address that can be summoned outweighs possible costs claims in the course of the proceedings.

The judges decided that if he wanted to seek expedited proceedings with costs, it would be possible and reasonable for him to either provide a summonsable address within Germany or return to the prison. His lawyer could also be required to vouch for any costs. Otherwise he could conduct proceedings without any financial risk, so that the other side alone bears the risk. “This is unacceptable.”