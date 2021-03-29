Euskaltel shares have shot up 16% at the beginning of the session on Monday to 11.12 euros, very close to the 11.17 euros per share offered by MásMóvil in the public acquisition offer (takeover) launched this Sunday by 100% of the Basque operator. The market has received the news with amazement since all the speculations pointed to an integration between MásMóvil and Vodafone. The worst stop has been Telefónica, whose price has plummeted 4.4% to 3.85 euros. Analysts understand that the purchase of Euskaltel will strengthen the fourth operator and will further exacerbate the trend towards the low-cost market, in which MásMóvil is the leader with its different brands to whose catalog Virgin Telco will add,

For its part, Euskaltel announced this Monday that it will submit to the approval of its board of directors the constitution of a committee to monitor the tender launched by MásMóvil for an effective amount of 2,000 million euros. Said committee will be made up of directors who are not in a situation of conflict of interest given the irrevocable commitments to accept the takeover bid signed by the shareholders represented on the Euskaltel board of directors.

The takeover bid already has the essential backing of 52.32% of Euskaltel’s share capital, since its three main shareholders -Zegona Kutxabank and Alba Europe- have agreed to accept it through irrevocable agreements reached with MásMóvil. The members of the Euskaltel board of directors will decide on the takeover bid within the deadlines established by the applicable regulations, once the CNMV authorizes the takeover and the board receives the necessary financial reports and legal advice.

Reaction in the Basque Country

The operation has already elicited the first reactions. The Basque Government sees the friendly bid “with good eyes” as it is “an agreement between companies in the country”. In addition to Euskaltel, which is headquartered in the Basque Country, the MásMóvil takeover has been launched through its subsidiary Kaixo Telecom, also based in the region.

The Executive governed by the PNV has indicated that “it has closely followed this operation” and that it welcomes it since it is “a joint decision that allows us to gain muscle in technological capacities and digitization opportunities for the whole of Euskadi”. Remember that the operation takes place the same week in which the Basque Government is going to approve the Euskadi Digital Transformation Strategy and is “a boost to the momentum that this strategy will mark to advance in digital and technological modernization with new projects of 5 G and enabling technologies such as Artificial Intelligence or Big Data ”.

A reaction contrary to that which has aroused in the opposition formed by EH Bildu and Podemos. The two main opposition groups in the Basque Parliament have criticized the sale of Euskaltel to Más Móvil and have announced that they will ask for political responsibilities. “In the midst of the digitalization era, instead of investing in the future in a public company like Euskaltel, the PNV came up with the idea of ​​privatizing it by taking it public. It ceased to be public but they told us that its roots were assured. Today we already know that neither one nor the other. What managers! ”, Proclaimed the general coordinator of EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi,

Along the same lines, the deputy of Elkarrekin Podemos, Roberto Uriarte, has stated: “To be a nationalist and liberal, create a public company with nationalist objectives and everyone’s money and end up handing it over to a private Spanish company. And all for the good of Euskadi and without getting messy. I take my hat off”.

MásMóvil has made a series of commitments to overcome possible political resistance to the operation from the Basque Country. Among them is to maintain the Euskaltel social and fiscal headquarters and as a brand for a minimum of five years, no longer to execute an employment regulatory file (ERE) for at least five years from the settlement of the offer, although with the exception that this commitment and some others are “subject to current market conditions at all times.”