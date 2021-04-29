The Euskaltel group made a loss in the first quarter of this year, coinciding with the public acquisition offer (takeover bid) launched by MásMóvil on the Basque firm for 2,000 million euros. The northern cable company registered a net loss of 2.1 million euros in the first quarter of 2021 – the first Red numbers since its launch on the stock market in 2015-, compared to the profits of 19.1 million euros reported in the first three months of last year.

And it is that the accounts reflect for the first time the financial effort that Euskaltel has made to expand to the rest of the Spanish market through its Virgin Telco brand, as well as the great promotions and discounts launched to prevent the leakage of customers from its brands main companies -Euskaltel (Basque Country), Telecable (Asturias) and R (Galicia) -, in the face of competition from low-cost companies. Curiously, one of the main adversaries in this area is MásMóvil itself, whose friendly bid on Euskaltel is pending authorization from the various regulators and the Government itself.

The consequence of this commercial effort to popularize the Virgin Telco brand and prevent its traditional customers from fleeing towards the much cheaper plans of the competition, has been the collapse of the average monthly income per subscriber (arpu) that has gone from 60 euros per month a year ago at 54.96 euros at the end of March 2021.

In fact, the company admits in its communication to the CNMV that “customer retention campaigns were implemented in response to the high competitive intensity of the market.” And with this strategy, 75% of retail market customers “in traditional territories are under a formal loyalty plan”, which has allowed a reduction of more than 20% in the monthly churn rate of customers to their rivals ( known in the sector as churn).

The accounts for this start of the year also contrast with the record 27.2 million quarterly benefits reported by the operator in the fourth quarter of 2020, which suggests that the Basque firm postponed the costs of launching Virgin Telco and its plan replacement of the obsolete fiber optic cable technology until 2021, making up the accounts of the previous year, since the new brand was launched in May last year. In this way, when MásMóvil presented its takeover bid at the end of last March, Euskaltel could show off its best accounts since it went public in 2015, which have now been disrupted in the first losses since then. Only the investment (capex) in the first quarter of 2021 amounted to 61.3 million compared to the 38.6 million that was calculated in the same period of 2020. It must be remembered that the takeover bid will mean a bonus of 26 million euros for the Euskaltel executives, who have already given their approval to the operation, insured emoluments and independent of the results that Euskaltel reports from now on.

Thanks to Virgin Telco’s commercial effort, revenues grew 1.4% in the first quarter compared to the previous year, with 174.2 million euros, but Ebitda fell 16.7% to 73 million euros. Despite the losses, the company has also decided to maintain its dividend policy for 2020, which will be 0.31 euros per share.

The promotional effort allowed the group to add 24,000 clients between January and March to reach 847,000 clients, of which 737,000 correspond to fixed network clients, and 110,000 to users who contract only mobile telecommunications. A minimum amount compared to the profits of clients of rivals such as the Romanian Digi or MásMóvil itself. The financial debt, which MásMóvil will have to assume, also grew in the quarter by 31 million to 1,485 million euros.