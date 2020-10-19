In the Basque Country, social gatherings of more than six people will not be allowed and the capacity in bars and restaurants and in shops will be reduced to 50%. The rapid expansion of the coronavirus in this autonomous community, which is on the verge of a health emergency situation with 323.81 positives per 100,000 inhabitants, has led the Basque Government this Saturday to propose a tightening of restrictions in all areas, that could include “surgical limitations” to mobility in those areas with a high incidence of the pathogen.

The main measures that will come into effect next week are aimed at reducing the concentration of people, which may not exceed six people (until now a maximum of 10 was allowed), and to contain leisure activities. Hospitality establishments must close before midnight and capacity is limited to half its capacity. This measure to reduce capacity to 50% will be extended to all areas, including commerce. The playgrounds will close at 23:00 and non-federated sport competitions are suspended.

These are some of the new restrictions approved this Saturday by the advisory committee of the Basque Civil Protection Plan (LABI) chaired by the Lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, and which will be reflected in an order to be approved by the Basque Department of Health. The counselor of the branch, Gotzone Sagarduy, has justified the adoption of these measures by the “upward trend” of the coronavirus in the Basque Country: “There is no other choice but to be more strict,” he said in a hearing. In this community 841 new cases have been registered this Friday, the second highest figure in this second wave of the pandemic, after the 866 detected on August 29. The Basque Country goes to level 4 of the Bizi Berri plan (new life) after verifying a “high and sustained community transmission” and is placed in the step prior to decreeing specific or general confinements of the population.

The order with the new measures must receive the ratification of the Superior Court of Justice of the Basque Country (TSJPV) before its entry into force, as indicated by the counselor, who has not wanted to specify whether the reduction of social groups to six people is an obligation or a recommendation, as contained in the previous order of August 19, which set a limit of 10 people in the meetings.

The Basque Country borders on the red lines by reaching an incidence rate of the disease in more than 300 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. Another worrying indicator is that of the progressive increase in the transmission index, which already exceeds 1 by far and stands at 1.26 with yesterday’s data. The only parameter in which this autonomous community does not enter a danger zone is the occupation of the ICUs. A total of 51 people occupy a bed in these intensive units. The counselor Sagarduy assured this Saturday that the Osakidetza public network has a capacity for 620 patients in ICUs.

The red traffic light that warns of the seriousness of the situation is lit in 12 Basque municipalities, two in Bizkaia (Durango and Lekeitio) and 10 in Gipuzkoa (Astigarraga, Azkoitia, Azpeitia, Beasain, Deba, Elgoibar, Ordizia, Tolosa, Urnieta and Zumarraga ). This province, with 430 new positives in the last day, is the one with the most critical scenario. Sagarduy has indicated that, if the incidence in these points continues to increase, the Government does not rule out performing perimeter confinements – the counselor has called them “surgical mobility limitations” – in those areas or municipalities to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition to the restrictions, the Basque Government has updated the protocol against covid to begin this Saturday to carry out antigen tests that allow to know the diagnosis more quickly and proceed, where appropriate, to an early isolation of possible positives . In the same way, the isolation period for confirmed cases without symptoms and close contacts is reduced to 10 days.

Other communities

On the other hand, a Extraordinary Official Gazette of Extremadura published new containment measures on Friday after the community has gone from an incidence of 219.44 to 263.06 in seven days, according to Health data (even so, below the Spanish average on Friday, which was in 280.44). For example, the possibility of entering or leaving socio-sanitary residences for people with covid-19 or if there are positive cases in the center is hardened.

The capacity of academies and driving schools is also restricted to 75%, and in libraries to 50%, and social gatherings (except for work or between partners) are limited to six people, in line with most communities. In baptisms and communions the maximum limit will be 15 people, and at weddings, 100 if they are outdoors and 50 in closed spaces.

Another of the communities with good indicators, Asturias (206 incidence), continued to toughen aspects on Friday and prohibited visits to hospitalized patients except for cases such as childbirth, children, postoperative and people with disabilities.

