Euskadi is qualified as ‘strongly innovative’ country for the European Commission since 2023at the height of France and only surpassed by countries such as Denmark, Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands. For this reason, the Minister of Industry, Mikel Jauregi, has announced that R&D investment will be increased to 3% of GDP by 2030. Jauregi has made these statements in a day of recognition to more than 70 small and medium enterprises that have innovated in their activity, by the hands of the Hazinnova program that manage the spri – dependent of the autonomic government – and the Basque Innovation AgencyInnobasque.

The meeting has gathered 30 territorial and sectoral innovation agents and more than 70 small and medium -sized Euskadi companies that have developed an innovation project by Hazinnova. This program, which began in 2019 as a pilot experience, has already mobilized 1,045 companies in five editions that They have developed 2,103 innovative projects. In the last two editions, the program has reached the milestone of overcoming the 500 annual projects promoted.

Assistant SMEs have in common to have developed an innovation project by Hazinnova, a program that offers free expert advice and personalized consulting -Valled at about 4,500 euros- to boost innovative projects in key areas for its competitiveness and growth.

The Minister of Industry, Energy Transition and Sustainability of the Basque Government, Mikel Jauregi, has opened the meeting inviting small and medium enterprises to strengthen their capacities through innovation. “Europe’s commitment to reindustrialization opens a horizon in which Euskadi, as one of the most industrialized territories of the European Union, It has great potential to be at the forefront of this European industrial rebirth, “he said.

Since 2023, the European Commission has been qualifying Euskadi as a strongly innovative country, at the height of France and only surpassed by countries such as Denmark, Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands. “We are clear that this is largely possible thanks to the innovative effort of our small and medium enterprises,” added the counselor. “Our public-private collaboration model is key to advance in innovation, We will increase our investment in R&D up to 3% of GDP by 2030 And we will continue with supporting the effort made by our SMEs. “

Jauregi stressed that “Small and medium enterprises suppose 98% of our companiesThey are the fundamental pillar of the Basque business fabric, so it is essential to strengthen their abilities to move towards a more competitive, innovative and sustainable industry. “

Public-private collaboration

For her part, the general director of the Basque Agency of Innovation, Innobasque, Leire Bilbao, highlighted the key role of the Euskadi innovation ecosystem, underlining the importance of public-private collaboration as fundamental axis of the system. “Thanks to the close cooperation between companies, technology centers, universities, public entities and intermediate agents, Euskadi today has one of the most consolidated and dynamic innovation ecosystems in Europe.”

Leire Bilbao has also valued The key role of the innovation support agents networkan initiative backed by the Basque Government, Spri and the Basque Agency of Innovation, made up of 90 agents who perform “an essential role facilitating access to knowledge, technologies and resources necessary for companies, especially SMEs, can innovate effectively and sustainably.”

On the other hand, the Director General of Spri, Jon Ansoleaga, highlighted the commitment of the Basque Government with the strengthening of innovation in SMEs and recalled that, within the Industry aid plan 2025, more than 500 million will be allocated of euros “to support the Basque industrial sector in its process of adapting to the challenges of the future through investment in technology, digitalization, internationalization and innovation.”