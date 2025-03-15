Euskadi activates yellow warnings for snow and frost for the weekend and Monday

The Basque Government Security Department has activated three yellow warnings due to adverse meteorology phenomena that affect this Saturday, for snow risk, and on Sunday and Monday due to frost risk in the morning. This Saturday the snow level will be at night around 500-700 meters and 700-800 the rest of the day, so a yellow warning has been activated due to snow risk throughout the day.

Weak showers are expected, locally moderate, more frequent and abundant in the Cantabrian slope and the planned thicknesses are placed over 2-8 cm at 1,000 meters of altitude and up to 1 cm to 600 meters, according to Europa Press.

As for Sunday and Monday, the yellow alert between midnight and ten in the morning both days is motivated by the minimum temperatures that could produce frost. These could be weak inside, especially in mountain areas on Sunday, and weak in Álava points and mountainous areas on Monday.