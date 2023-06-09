Eusebio Pérez, 56, is a priest, has a degree in Law and Theology, a professor at the University of Deusto, and one of the 300,000 subscribers to EL PAÍS. He remembers reading it “from a very young age”. “I really like the international section. It is the newspaper that offers the most exhaustive information. I also read quite a lot of opinion, science, and literature articles in babelia… peck”. During the week consult the digital edition and on Saturdays and Sundays, the printed one. “I like that leisurely reading better.” He receives us at the religious residence where he lives in Bilbao.

Ask. And does your opinion usually coincide with that of the newspaper’s opinion makers? Have they ever made you change your mind?

Answer. The good thing about EL PAÍS is that it offers very diverse opinions. You can read from Vargas Llosa, who can be very interested in his literary quality and then disagree with his opinions, to Soledad Gallego Díaz, who I love. Sometimes you don’t go in with an opinion, you just want to discover an in-depth analysis or perspective on something. I find certain readings in the newspaper very suggestive, they help me to have an opinion or to contrast it with mine. For example, I was now reading an article on an exciting topic, artificial intelligence, which is something that affects me as a teacher because I am challenged with how to test a student who has access to it.

Q. Sure, it’s like the old “bum’s corner,” but much more sophisticated, right?

R. Certainly. And all this in the end makes you think about what intelligence is. It is a reflection on the human being and what makes it different. It is exciting.

Q. What profile do your students have?

R. In theology I mainly teach subjects on church history. I have a varied profile of students, some are from the ecclesial sphere, that is, seminarians or professors of religion, but then I also give classes in different faculties on the influence of the Bible on culture, on cinema, on music…

Q. Something you don’t like or miss in the newspaper.

R. Well, one of the reasons why I am also a subscriber to a local newspaper is because I would like EL PAÍS to have a closer approach to local or regional issues.

Q. Do you remember any coverage or column that you particularly liked?

R. I have read with great interest the series that was made on the war in Ukraine with a daily follow-up, glued to the field. And I experienced the coverage of the pandemic with special intensity. Going out in the morning to buy the newspaper was practically the only moment of freedom. There the value of the press to inform, to reflect, was demonstrated. And it was very interesting to read scientists, epidemiologists… because we needed a serious contrast in the face of so much speculation.

Q. And in your personal life, what has been the most important news, your big headline?

R. When I decided to be a priest. I studied Law, I was a professor in Deusto, but I had always worked a lot in the field of youth ministry, confirmation groups, camps… and I saw that tension between the academic dimension, which I liked, and the ecclesial one. At some point, I had to see what was most attractive to me and finally I opted for the pastoral. All my colleagues at the university told me that I was going to return and I did, but to the Faculty of Theology.

Eusebio Pérez, last Monday, in Bilbao. Javier Hernandez

Q. How old were you then?

R. I was 30 years old. It was a vocation that is said to be late, but now normally those kinds of decisions, both the priesthood and marriage, are made at that age.

Q. Has anyone in your family followed the same path?

R. No. There were religious people, like my mother, and not so religious, like my father… It was a normal family.

Q. And how did they take it? What did they tell him?

R. Well, there was some initial perplexity. I already had a consolidated way of life and leaving everything caught their attention. Then my mother reacted with enthusiasm and my father accepted my decision.

Q. What do you think about the information that is given in the newspaper about religion?

R. Ah, that’s a touchy subject. I have been a reader of EL PAÍS for years and I confess that sometimes I don’t know if the treatment of religion is the most appropriate. I very much agree with the statements of the newspaper, but sometimes I think there is a certain tendency to think of progressive and anticlerical as if they were synonymous, and to me that seems like a nineteenth-century approach, a phase that has been overcome.

Q. EL PAÍS has thoroughly investigated sexual abuse in the Church. Were you surprised by the magnitude, the number of cases? Do you think the Church has reacted well?

R. The first reaction is sadness because it is something very painful. I believe that the Church, after a strong initial perplexity, because it is difficult for us to accept that reality, that these brutalities can be committed, is reacting. In Germany, in the US… this arose before and the sensitivity on the subject also. Here it is difficult for us to assume that this is committed, it is very hard. But the Church has to face this situation and society in other areas too, take all precautions and above all keep the victims in mind.

Q. In the case of the Church, what do you think would be the best way to deal with abuses and prevent them from occurring?

R. For now, face reality, recognize these cases and help the victims as much as possible. And secondly, take the maximum precautions possible to prevent it from happening again. This must be denounced and avoid corporatist or union approaches that lead to nothing.

Q. What do you think of these groups that now jump to the political pages such as Hazte Oír, El Yunque… or the intervention of the televangelist Yadira Maestre in an act of the PP?

R. The religious world is very plural and diverse. That group is very, very conservative, with very dangerous approaches. As for the televangelist, she is shocking because she has a very populist nature and does not have much experience or training. These movements exist, but I think that Catholicism or Protestantism cannot be identified with one or the other, they are still a small current.

The identification of faith with a certain political ideology is extremely dangerous

Q. And are you surprised by the relationship of these groups with politics? Make yourself heard, for example, it works as a pressure lobby.

R. It doesn’t surprise me at all. The radical evangelical currents are closely identified with certain ideological approaches. But I believe that the Church cannot and should not be identified with a specific ideological current. Different ideological options fit in the Gospel.

Q. Voters are one thing and parishioners are another.

R. The believer may have different ideological options. In addition, the Second Vatican Council is thus posed. The identification of faith with a certain ideology is extremely dangerous and also attacks our work.

Q. In the past there are examples of this.

R. Yes, national-Catholicism, for example, is an expression of what we should never repeat again.

Q. The current Pope, whom some label a communist, has been widely criticized for his criticism of capitalism.

R. I think that this is the result of ignorance, because Pope Francis is not saying anything new, it is the morality of the Church. John Paul II also warned against the capitalist system: he saw the risk of Marxism in its authoritarianism and the risk of capitalism in terms of radical individualism that dilutes solidarity structures. It stings in certain areas that the Pope questions capitalism or the approaches that he makes from ecology, approaching nature from economic keys.

Q. Have you followed the electoral campaign of the regional and municipal governments?

R. I confess that it has been so virulent and so tense that I turned away. There weren’t really debates, they were disqualifications…

I find it scandalous that ETA is used to obtain votes

Q. Why do you think politics has come to that?

R. I believe that this violent tone is a resource for mobilizing the electorate. There is a temptation to mobilize them through discourses that demonize the other and accuse them of atrocities, but in the long run this is exhausting and the electorate of all ideological currents may end up distancing themselves.

Q. Isabel Díaz Ayuso said during the campaign that ETA was still alive. What did she think when she heard it?

R.. As a Basque, I confess that it worried me because something was being used that should never be used. In a political contest, resorting to this issue to obtain votes was deeply scandalous to me. It is an issue that has generated many wounds here. There have been many victims of this violence and the current situation cannot be equated with that of then: lives cut short, freedom of expression restricted…

Q. Have you been in contact with victims of terrorism?

R. In my young days I was in Gesto Por la Paz and also from the ecclesiastical sphere there have been approaches to specific victims. For me, Gesture for Peace is a movement that should have greater social recognition. It did not obey political approaches, but ethical ones, in defense of life and human rights against any aggression. He knew how to bring together people from different political backgrounds and I think he acted honestly. For me, it was a strong growth process to be in that movement, in those concentrations in silence.

Q. Consuelo Ordóñez assures that this group of people saved her from hatred after the murder of her brother. And she said that in the rallies they threw stones at them and yelled things like “ETA, kill them.”

R. Yes, there were hard experiences, but what the victim suffered was always much harder. In this society there was an environment in which you were insulted for expressing your opposition to violence. Fortunately, I consider it a bygone stage because that movement and others managed to make society aware of the importance of respect for human dignity, which could not be a tool, part of a political strategy.

Q. Do you know journalists? What do you think of us?

R. I don’t deal much with journalists. I guess there is no single type of journalist. I perceive the need for the one who deals with a subject to have some knowledge about the subject, that must be taken care of. And sometimes I wonder how a journalist feels in a medium that has a different line of thought. I also think that at this time when hoaxes are so present, journalists are very important, everything must be checked and I see that in EL PAÍS. If it has always been important, now much more.