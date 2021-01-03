The former soccer player and coach of Valladolid Eusebio Sacristan he continues to recover from the severe head trauma he suffered on Thursday and has a “stable within gravity” diagnosis, while this Sunday he will undergo further tests.

As reported this Sunday in its daily communication by the foundation that bears his name, Eusebio remains in an induced coma and in the Intensive Care Unit of the Río Hortega Hospital in Valladolid awaiting his evolution, which is stable at the moment.

The former soccer player and coach is in an induced coma and “under constant care” after undergoing surgery last Thursday to improve intracranial pressure that caused a clot in his head, as a result of a head injury caused by a fall.