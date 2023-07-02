In the last episode of “Moonlight”, one event could change the entire history of the production of America TV. It turns out that César, as ordered by Luis Alberto, stabbed Eus de Souza with a knife when he was in his cell. After executing the murder, César returned to it to clean the blood from the knife and disappear it, so that it is not discovered that he was the one who committed the murder.

Then, when he heard the screams and despair of the other inmates who saw the corpse, Luis Alberto’s assistant came out feigning surprise and asking who had done it, to which one of the prisoners told him that he didn’t know, but whoever it was already had the days numbered, since Eus was the son of a former president. Therefore, if discovered, there could be reprisals against César and Luis Alberto. In this regard, the fans of the soap opera directed by Michelle Alexander thought it difficult for Eus’s death to be real. “He is a demon,” they said on social media.

