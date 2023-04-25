Chapter 10 of the third season of “Moonlight 3” brought more than one surprise. In the América TV soap opera, after the meeting between Adam Cruces, the Mexican producer, and Eus de Souza, the latter changed completely to avoid going to jail and met his twin, who now takes his place.

The son of “Chubi” and Patricia changed his hair color and left behind the mustache that characterized him. With the help of the new villain of the novel by America TV, he got papers that support him as a professional in Political Science and now he has a new name: Luis Alberto Montenegro. So he was able to visit his father and promised to get him out of jail.

