The economy of the European Union (EU) will have slightly better than expected growth in 2023 and inflation in moderation, narrowly escaping a recessive picture, the European Commission announced on Monday.

In its report with the projections for the economic performance of the block, the Commission (executive arm of the EU) revised its projection for the economic performance of the euro area this year slightly upwards, to 0.9%.

This represents an improvement of 0.6 percentage point in relation to its previous report.

For the EU as a whole, including countries that do not use the common currency, the Commission projected growth of 0.8%, thereby improving the expectation announced in its previous report by 0.5 percentage point.

“Despite exceptional adverse blows” the European economy “should narrowly escape the technical recession that had been anticipated for this start of the year”, the Commission noted in a note.

In particular, Brussels underlines as one of the main positive factors the drop in energy prices to “levels even lower than those of before the war” thanks to the “continuous diversification of supply sources” and the “sharp decrease” in the consumption.

They also highlight the solidity of the labor market with an unemployment rate that At the end of last year it remained at the historical minimum of 6.1% after closing 2022 with a GDP expansion of 3.5% both in the euro zone and in the bloc as a whole.

Simultaneously, the Commission lowered its projection of inflation in the euro area for 2023 to 5.6% and considered that the maximum limit of the trend had already been exceeded, due to the deceleration registered in energy prices.

The trajectory of inflation (which reached a maximum of 10.6% last October) in the euro zone has already added three months of slight consecutive falls, and this trend “suggests that the ceiling is behind us,” the institution pointed out in a statement.

“The EU economy started 2023 in a healthier situation than expected,” said the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, when presenting the report.

The scenario “suggests that the EU economy should narrowly escape the technical recession that was projected in the autumn,” the senior official added.

headwinds

Ireland will lead economic growth this year, with an expansion of 4.9%, followed by Malta (3.1%), Romania (2.5%), Luxembourg (1.7%), Cyprus (1.6%) ), Slovakia (1.5%), Spain and Bulgaria (1.4%), Greece and Croatia (1.2%), Portugal and Slovenia (1%) and the Netherlands (0.9%).

Italy and Belgium will have growth in line with the Community average of 0.8%, while Hungary (0.6%), Austria (0.5%), Poland (0.4%), Lithuania (0.3% ), Germany and Finland (0.2%) and Estonia, Latvia, the Czech Republic and Denmark (0.1%).

Sweden will be the only country in the community club that will close this year with a contraction, of 0.8%.

Two weeks ago, the European statistics agency Eurostat had revealed that the EU was slightly moving away from the prospect of a recession that at the end of 2022 seemed imminent.

However, the Commission noted that “the headwinds continue to be strong.”

According to Gentiloni, “Europeans still have a difficult period ahead” in which growth could slow down, while inflation will release its pressure only gradually.

Consumers continue to face high energy costs and underlying inflation

“That is why we must show the same ambition as in the last three years to face the challenges we are facing now with common responses,” he said.

In its report, the Commission pointed out that companies and consumers “continue to face high energy costs and underlying inflation (…) still rose in January, in a situation that erodes the purchasing power of households.

In addition, the Commission pointed out, as long as inflationary pressures persist, the monetary adjustment must continue, thus weighing down business activity and investments.”

The effects of this monetary adjustment “are becoming visible,” said Gentiloni.

“Funding costs for households and corporations have risen sharply throughout 2022, while bank loan growth has entered a sharp slowdown,” Gentiloni said.

