Eurozone, the economy also suffers in the third quarter

“The eurozone economy will contract in the third quarter of this year and will not grow in the short term to the levels it had in the pre-Covid pandemic. The main drivers of this slowdown are the economies of France and Germany.” this is revealed by the PMI index developed by the English company S&P Global. In fact, Eurozone companies are living in a critical situation for two reasons: the first is the sharp drop in orders and the second is the increase in production costs. A ghost that was already felt a few months ago. The investigation is carried out through surveys of purchasing managers of 5,000 European companies. They are asked for a rating from 0 to 100 of the previous activity.

Euro zone, economy still below 50 points

The eurozone economy obtains a score of 47.1 points, (46.7 points in August), but still far from the threshold of 50 which would take it out of the slowdown zone. In first place among the causes indicated is the contraction in demand. In September the decline in the services sector (hotel, commerce and transport) was the strongest since the pandemic. It hasn’t been seen like this since May 2023. And now the ECB’s rate increases are also having an impact on consumption. The 4.5% financing rate is certainly a brake on the recovery because private individuals find financing more difficult and the few at higher costs. Families with growing mortgages are experiencing the same problem. Production costs have grown very quickly for companies in four months. Inflation is putting pressure on the sector, which is passing the increase on to sales prices. And in addition, to complicate the picture, the increase in fuel and wage increases, often not in line with the same growth.

Eurozone, gloomy data but some light on the horizon

The PMI data is gloomy but fortunately not all is doom and gloom. In fact, it appears that companies are hiring a little more in September than in August. Businesses still seem to retain some confidence and resilience. Germany and France were the main causes of the slowdown in activity in September. The German sector fell for the third consecutive month and at the fastest pace since the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. GDP recorded two negative quarters and one without growth. The slowdown of the Chinese economy and cuts to low-cost energy from Russia continue to hit Berlin’s economy. However, the French one was the worst. Paris estimates that French GDP will increase by just 0.1% this quarter, after growth of 0.2% recorded through March.But some light is starting to be seen on the horizon.

