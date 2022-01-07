Retail sales in the euro zone rose 1% in November compared to October, according to data published on Friday, 7 by the official statistics agency of the European Union (EU), Eurostat. The result surprised analysts consulted by The Wall Street Journal, which predicted a 0.5% drop in sales for the period. In the annual comparison, sales in the block’s retail sector expanded by 7.8% in November. Eurostat also revised its monthly estimate for October sales upwards to increase by 0.3%. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.

