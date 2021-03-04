BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Decreased Eurozone retail sales More severely than expected in January, as store closings as part of restrictions to combat the Coronavirus and tepid sales in winter put pressure on consumer spending on goods other than food and online purchases.

The European Union statistics office Eurostat said on Thursday that retail sales in eurozone countries fell 5.9 percent in January on a monthly basis and 6.4 percent year-on-year. A Refinitiv poll had forecast the average decline of 1.1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco rose 1.1 percent that month, but sales of non-food items, excluding auto fuel, fell 12.0 percent. Online sales rose 7.1 percent.

In a separate statement, Eurostat said that the unemployment rate, based on a rate in light of seasonal factors, was 8.1 percent in January, unchanged from December, which saw a downward revision to the previously announced rate of 8.3 percent.

Altogether, the number of unemployed rose by 8,000 to 13.28 million.

A year ago, the rate was 7.4 percent. The rate did not rise sharply during the pandemic due to job support programs that kept workers hiring even when companies were closed.