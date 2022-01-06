BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Producer prices in the euro zone rose in November more than expected, but on a monthly basis their increase decelerated significantly from October, according to Eurostat estimates released on Thursday.

The European Union (EU) statistics agency reported that prices at factory gates in the 19 countries that share the euro rose 1.8% in November over the previous month, soaring 23.7% from the same period last year. .

Economists were forecasting a monthly increase of 1.2% and an annual advance of 22.9%, according to a Reuters poll.

The month-on-month increase in November was, however, well below the 5.4% increase registered in October, and also less than the 2.7% increase in September.

For the year, price increases continued to accelerate in November, after rising 21.9% in October from exceptionally low levels a year earlier due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

(By Francesco Guarascio)

