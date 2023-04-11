The Sentix Eurozone Index rose to -8.7 in April from -11.1 in March, beating expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a reading of -9.9 in April.

“There is no doubt that the eurozone economy has weathered the winter months better than many feared in the fall,” the index said.

He added that the mild winter and energy conservation efforts had prevented serious power shortages.

He stated that the survey included 1,300 investors and was conducted between 6 and 8 April.

Retail sales in the eurozone also fell in February to 3 percent year on year, and expectations were for a decline of 3.5 percent.

On the other hand, economic growth in the private sector in the eurozone accelerated in March, reaching its highest level in ten months, thanks to the vitality of the service sector, according to the flash purchasing managers’ index released by S&P Global on Friday.

The index, which is calculated based on a survey of companies, was 54.1 compared to 52 in February, marking an increase for the fifth consecutive month.

A number above 50 indicates growth in economic activity, while a number below this threshold indicates a decline.