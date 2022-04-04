BERLIN (Reuters) – Euro zone investor confidence fell to a nearly two-year low in April, a survey showed on Monday, indicating the start of a recession in the second quarter of 2022.

The Sentix index for the euro zone fell to -18.0 in April from -7.0 the previous month, hitting its lowest since July 2020. A Reuters poll had expected a reading of -9.2.

The current conditions sub-index dropped to -5.5 from 7.8, the lowest since April last year, while the expectations sub-index was -29.8 from -20.8, the lowest since December 2011.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Sarah Marsh)

