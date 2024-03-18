The drop was 0.2 percentage points compared to January; The services, food, alcohol and tobacco sectors contributed to the rate

Eurozone annual inflation slowed to 2.6% in February, according to data released this Monday (March 18, 2024) by Eurostat. The drop was 0.2 percentage points compared to January, when it was 2.8%. The report states that the services, food, alcohol and tobacco, non-energy industrial goods and energy sectors had the largest contribution to the rate.