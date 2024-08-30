Energy prices fell by 3 percent in August, helping to lower the overall rate, while inflation in Germany, the eurozone’s largest economy, fell to 2 percent, data from the European Statistical Office Eurostat showed on Friday.

This brings the monthly rate of inflation decline closer to the European Central Bank’s target of 2 percent, which is considered best for the economy.

Economists expect the European Central Bank to cut its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point from 3.75 percent at its meeting on September 12, while the US Federal Reserve is expected to take a similar step and announce a cut in interest rates from a 23-year high of 5.25-5.5 percent at its monetary policy meeting on September 17-18.