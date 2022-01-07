Inflation in the eurozone increased further last month. This is shown on Friday from figures from the European statistical office Eurostat (.pdf). Goods and services were on average 5 percent more expensive in December 2021 than in the same month a year earlier. Inflation is therefore higher than in November, which was 4.9 percent on an annual basis.

The December inflation rate is a record since 2002, when the euro was introduced. The high inflation in the eurozone is partly caused by the high energy rates; for electricity, the average price increased by 26 percent year-on-year. Increased prices for food, tobacco and alcohol are also driving inflation.

According to Eurostat, Dutch inflation in December increased to 6.4 percent on an annual basis, while the percentage was 5.9 percent a month earlier. The high Dutch inflation rate is largely attributable to the rise in energy prices.

Energy was no less than 53 percent more expensive in the Netherlands last month compared to a year earlier. So-called ‘core inflation’, which excludes the often volatile energy and food prices, actually fell from 2.6 percent in November to 2.2 percent in December.

The biggest driver of inflation – the sharp rise in gas prices – has several causes. After the global economic recovery during the corona crisis, energy demand has increased. At the same time, the supply was low: Norway reached a production ceiling and the Netherlands is trying to get rid of Groningen gas – although production was increased by the cabinet on Thursday.

Another cause is the cold spring of last year, when many houses had to be heated and so the stocks for the winter became less.

