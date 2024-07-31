AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/31/2024 – 8:52

Inflation in the euro zone rose slightly in July to 2.6% year-on-year, after reaching 2.5% in June, due to a new increase in energy prices, according to data published on Wednesday (31) by the Eurostat agency.

Consumer price increases had already reached 2.6% in February and have seen little variation since then. Despite the fluctuation, the index is far from the 2% target set by the European Central Bank (ECB).

Analysts at Factset had expected a decline to 2.4% in July.

Core inflation – which strips food and energy out of the equation – remained steady at 2.9%, the same rate since May, according to the European statistics agency.

The slight increase in inflation in July is explained by an acceleration in the rise in energy prices, to 1.3% at an annual rate, compared to 0.2% in June.

Services prices fell by 4% (-0.1 points), as did food prices (including alcohol and tobacco) by 2.3% in July, compared to 2.4% in the previous month.

Overall, consumer price growth in the euro zone has fallen sharply since a record 10.6% annual pace in October 2022, when energy prices soared amid the war in Ukraine.

The trend allowed the ECB to start easing its monetary policy.

To contain inflation, the Central Bank established a significant increase in basic interest rates.

But from June onwards, it reduced the main rates to calm the situation regarding real estate credits and loans to companies, which were slowing economic growth.

Analysts believe the ECB will announce further rate cuts at its next meeting on September 12.