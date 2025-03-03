Claudia T. Ferrero Madrid 03/03/2025



Eurostat has advanced Monday that the Annual inflation rate of the euro zone It was from 2.4% In February 2025, a tenth percentage below 2.5% registered in January, according to the preliminary estimate carried out by the Statistical Office of the European Union. While the annual variation of the consumer price index (CPI) of Spain rebounded to him 2.9% in harmonized terms (The national data of the INE was 3%), opening the differential gap with the European index, according to the advanced data of the National Statistics Institute (INE).

This slight decrease compared to the previous month is the first decrease in the index after the four previous consecutive increases, placing four tenths of the 2% target that the European Central Bank (ECB) sets as a balance point for prices evolution.

The main economies in the euro zone They presented diverse figures: Germany (2.8%) and Spain (2.9%) are above 2%recommended, maintaining with respect to the previous month, while the France CPI falls to 0.9%and that of Italy increases to 1.7%, levels below the established objective, according to the Eurostat progress.

In this sense, the countries that have the highest inflationary figure are Estonia (5%) at the head, followed by Croatia (4.7%), Belgium (4.4%) and Slovakia (4%). In contrast to France (0.9%), Ireland (1.3%), Finland (1.5%), Italy (1.7%), Luxembourg and Slovenia (both with 1.9%), which were the states with an interannual inflation rate below the threshold established by the ECB.









For its side, the underlying inflation rate of the computation of countries with the euro as common currency is in the 2.6%a tenth below the previous month, according to Eurostat’s advanced data. The same excludes energy and unprocessed food and food.

When analyzing the main components of the euro zone, Eurostat expects the services present the highest annual rate in February with 3.7%compared to 3.9% in January, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (2.7%, compared to 2.3% in January), non -energy industrial goods (0.6%, compared to 0.5% of January) and energy (0.2%, compared to 1.9% in January).

Increase the differential gap between the euro zone and Spain

The advanced IPC indicator places its annual variation in the 2.9% In February, a tenth above the one registered in January and Five tenths above the Eurozone inflation rate. In contrast, the annual rate of the advanced indicator of the underlying inflation decreases three tenths, to 2.1%. This establishes the advance indicator of the February 2025 IPC made by the INE.

This increase with respect to January is the Sixth consecutive rebound and the greatest price increase since June 2024, when the figure reached 3.6%. Likewise, Spain is positioned for the fifth consecutive month above the year -on -year inflation rate of the euro zone, with which it maintains a differential of five tenths, the highest since June 2024 (1.1%).

The increase in the gap in the euro zone differential in the face of national inflation, not only indicates that Spanish prices increase at a faster rate than those of their European counterparts, but also a constant distancing between differentials can affect the Competitiveness of Spanish companies in the market.