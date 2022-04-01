LONDON (Reuters) – Euro zone industrial growth slowed sharply last month as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine worsened supply chain bottlenecks, dented demand and dented confidence, the Managers’ Index survey showed. of Purchasing (PMI).

S&P Global’s final industry PMI dropped to a 14-month low of 56.5 in March from 58.2 in February, down from a preliminary 57.0 but still well above the mark that separates growth from contraction.

The production sub-index slipped to 53.1 from 55.5, the lowest since June 2020, as the bloc faced the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Just as the waning of the latest wave of the pandemic was creating momentum for the eurozone industry’s recovery, with economies reopening and supply chain bottlenecks decreasing, the war in Ukraine created a threatening new hurdle,” Chris said. Williamson, chief economist at S&P Global.

(Reporting by Jonathan Cable)

