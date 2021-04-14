BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Retreat Industrial production for the Eurozone, As expected in February after an increase in January to lower economic growth forecasts in the first quarter, after manufacturers posted a strong end to 2020.

The European Union statistics office Eurostat said industrial production in the 19 euro-trading countries fell 1.0 percent on a monthly basis in February and fell 1.6 percent year-on-year, compared with market expectations of a 1.1 percent monthly and 0.9 percent annual decline.

Industrial production increased 0.8 percent month-on-month and 0.1 percent year-on-year in January. The weak production, on a monthly basis, in February covered all sectors. The capital goods sector recorded the largest decline, reaching 1.9 percent, followed by the energy sector, down 1.2 percent, and consumer durables, which fell 1.1 percent.

The capital goods sector recorded the largest gains in January. Production in February recorded the biggest drops in France, Malta and Greece. It also fell in Germany, the largest economy in Europe.

The European economy shrank by 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter, due to a decline in household consumption due to Covid-19 closures.