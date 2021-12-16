Eurozone exports increased 2.4% in October compared to September, according to seasonally adjusted data released on Thursday, 16, by Eurostat, the official statistics agency of the European Union. The result marks the resumption of growth in shipments, after a one-off drop in the previous month.

Imports from the region rose 4.3% on the same comparative basis. In comparison with October 2020, the increase in exports was 7.3%, while imports rose 24.1%, according to the statistical body.

With the indicators now released, the adjusted trade surplus in the euro zone totaled 2.4 billion euros in October, down from the positive balance of 6.1 billion euros registered in September.

