BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone economic confidence deteriorated in January, data showed on Friday, pressured by more bearish sentiment in key manufacturing and services sectors.

The European Commission’s economic sentiment indicator fell to 112.7 points in January, down from a revised 113.8 in December. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 114.5 points.

The decline was primarily a result of lower optimism in manufacturing, where the index fell from 14.6 to 13.9, and in services, down to 9.1 from 10.9.

Sales price expectations in industry also declined to 47.7 from 48.0 in December, although consumer expectations for inflation in the 12 months ahead rose to 38.4 from 36.6 in December.

(Reporting by Jan Srupczewski)

