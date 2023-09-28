Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/28/2023 – 7:10

The euro zone economic sentiment index, which measures the confidence of corporate sectors and consumers, fell to 93.3 points in September, according to a survey released this Thursday, 28, by the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union ( HUH). In August, the index had been 93.6 points, according to a revised number.

Despite the drop, this month’s result was above the expectations of analysts consulted by FactSet, who predicted a decline in the index to 92.5 points.

Only consumer confidence fell from -16 points in August to -17.8 points in September, confirming a preliminary reading, while industry confidence improved from -9.9 to -9 points in the same period and services fell by 4. 3 to 4 points.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires