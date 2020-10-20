FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – The eurozone’s current account showed a higher surplus in August. As the European Central Bank (ECB) announced in Frankfurt on Tuesday, the surplus rose from just under 17 billion euros to almost 20 billion euros compared to July. The surplus in the trade balance increased, while the services account showed a smaller surplus. Income balances were in deficit.

The current account represents the economic exchange between the Eurozone and the rest of the world. It shows the trade in goods and services as well as income transfers. The latter result, for example, from remittances from guest workers. The eurozone usually has a large surplus in its current account. As a result of the Corona crisis, stronger fluctuations occurred, especially in the trade balance./bgf/jsl/stk