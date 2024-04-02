Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/04/2024 – 10:34

Euro zone consumers have reduced their expectations for inflation over the next 12 months, according to a survey released by the European Central Bank (ECB) this Tuesday, 2. The median rate in the ECB's February edition of the survey shows that the expectation is that prices will rise 3.1% over the next 12 months, compared to 3.3% in January. This is the lowest forecast since the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine, in February 2022.

For the next three years, consumers' forecast for inflation in the bloc remained unchanged from one month to the next, at 2.5%.

The ECB's official inflation target is a rate of 2% in the medium term.

In February, the bloc's annual consumer inflation rate was 2.6%, slowing down from 2.8% in January.

The ECB survey encompasses 11 countries in the euro zone, which represent 96% of the bloc's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 94% of the population.