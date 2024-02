The euro zone consumer confidence index registered a slight recovery in February, to -15.50, from -16.1 in January, according to preliminary data released this Wednesday, 21, by the European Commission. The indicator was practically in line with the expectations of analysts consulted by FactSet, of -15.6.

In the broad European Union bloc, confidence rose to -15.80, from -15.40 in the previous month.



