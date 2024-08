The consumer confidence index in the euro zone fell to -13.4 points in August, compared to -13 points in July, according to preliminary data released this Thursday, 22, by the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union (EU).

The result was slightly worse than expected by analysts consulted by FactSet, who predicted the index would fall to -13.3 points this month.



